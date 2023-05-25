INDIA

Recruitment case: CBI seeks nod to question Trinamool MLA in prison

NewsWire
0
0

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday moved a petition before a special CBI court here seeking permission to question arrested Trinamool Congress legislator Jiban Krishna Saha in prison in connection with his alleged involvement in the school recruitment case.

Saha was presented before the court on Thursday, where the CBI counsel filed a petition seeking permission to question Saha at the Presidency Central Correctional Home, where he is presently housed.

Although the court did not pass any order on this count on Thursday, it extended Saha’s judicial custody till June 1.

While moving the plea seeking permission to interrogate Saha in jail, the CBI counsel argued that the central agency has recovered significant clues from the data retrieved from the two mobile phones of the arrested legislator in connection with the alleged multi-crore scam in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

The CBI counsel argued that the investigating officers have also got details of some other influential persons from Saha’s phones, adding that the probe agency needs to question the Trinamool MLA about these individuals.

To recall, during a raid at his residence, Saha had thrown his mobile phones into a pond adjacent to his house. The CBI officers had a tough time in recovering the phones as they had to pump out water from the pond. Later, after obtaining permission from the court, the phones were sent for forensic tests.

20230525-202403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Delimitation Commission to discuss suggestions from 5 J&K MPs

    7 easy tips to treat dark spots on your body

    Govt’s Swachh City platform hacked, data of 1.6 cr people at...

    Centre planning to take over State Highways with high traffic density