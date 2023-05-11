A special CBI court in Kolkata on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha till May 25 in connection with his reported involvement in the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in state-run schools of West Bengal.

Saha’s counsel claimed in the court on Thursday that the CBI has put up a concocted story about his client throwing his two mobile phones into a pond adjacent to his residence in Murshidabad district during a CBI raid at his house.

“This is a concocted story. No videography was done at the time of the raid. The central agency also did not follow the norms required for the seizure of electronic devices,” Saha’s counsel argued.

He also said that had his client thrown his mobile phones into the pond, the laxity was on the part of the CBI.

“Has any of the officers who were conducting the raid been penalised for that,” Saha’s counsel questioned.

In counter argument, the CBI counsel said that had they seized the mobile phones at the beginning of the raid, the question of throwing them away would not have arised.

“Why would the CBI try to destroy the evidence collected by the agency itself,” the CBI counsel argued.

After hearing both sides, the judge extended Saha’s custody till May 25.

