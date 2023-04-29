INDIA

Recruitment scam: Arrested Trinamool MLA sure of party support

NewsWire
0
0

Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore recruitment scam in West Bengal, on Saturday said that he is confident of continued support from his party leadership in this moment of crisis.

This morning, while the CBI sleuths were taking Saha for a medical check-up, he stopped for a while and interacted with the media persons. “I have committed no crime and hence I am confident that party leadership will stand by me,” Saha said.

When reminded by the media persons that it is the official stand of Trinamool Congress not to back anyone within the party who are involved in corruption, Saha said that since any guilt is yet to be proved against him, he is continuing to enjoy the support of his party leadership.

Saha is the second Trinamool Congress MLA after former West Bengal education minister and party secretary general Partha Chatterjee, who had claimed continued party support, even after his arrest in connection with the multi-crore recruitment scam.

Reacting to his statement, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Dr Santanu Sen claimed that it is true that the official stand of the party is not to back anyone involved in corruption irrespective of his or her position in the party. “But again, it is a matter of investigation on whether the central agencies are deliberately isolating and harassing legislators of a particular political party,” he said.

Currently, three Trinamool Congress legislators are in custody over their alleged involvement in the recruitment. Besides Partha Chatterjee and Jiban Krishan Saha, the third such legislator is Manik Bhattacharya, who is also the former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education. CBI has initiated a probe against the fourth ruling party MLA, Tapas Saha from Tahatta assembly constituency in Nadia district.

20230429-134402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat CSK by 8 wickets

    ‘Not doing charity’: SC pulls up Rajasthan govt on Covid compensation

    Mother, quack held for branding infant in Gujarat

    POCSO case against Lingayat seer: K’taka police seek court’s time to...