A single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court, hearing the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam, on Wednesday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to publish details of primary teachers appointed in 2016.

The bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed WBBPE to publish the details including the merit list of primary teachers selected in 2016 within the next two weeks. Gangopadhyay also directed the board to submit a report to his court within the same period.

As per his direction, besides the merit list, the board will also have to publish the other details of the selected candidates including the districts, caste and category.

It may be noted that the maximum number of complaints in case of primary teacher selection has been related to the recruitment process in 2016, when Partha Chatterjee was the state education minister. Chatterjee is currently in judicial custody in connection with his alleged involvement in the case.

The recruitment of primary teachers was done in 2016 based on notification issued in 2014. The main allegation in this process was that in many cases the candidates were selected without going through the compulsory aptitude test which carries separate marks.

On Tuesday, the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha of the Calcutta High Court was assigned the two cases against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the alleged recruitment scam, after the Supreme Court on April 28 ordered to transfer those cases from the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay.

Justice Gangopadhyay has already expressed apprehension to the media persons that other cases relating to the alleged recruitment scam in state-run schools might be transferred from his bench on the same grounds.

