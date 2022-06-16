INDIA

Recruitment Scam in Bengal: Role of WBBSE chief under CBI lens

The role of Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, the President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) that conducts secondary exams in the state, is now under the scanner of CBI sleuths probing the alleged irregularities in recruitment by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

On Thursday, a six-member CBI team went to Gangopadhyay’s residence and questioned him on the recruitment irregularities.

CBI sources said that the agency wanted to know if Gangopadhyay was aware of any politically influential person influencing the recruitment process in WBSSC.

Later, the CBI team took Gangopadhyay to the WBBSE office in Salt Lake and conducted another round of inquiry there.

The CBI sleuths then conducted a search at the WBBSE office and seized a number of documents and hard-disks. They also questioned the staff and officials present at the WBBSE office.

“We had information that certain crucial documents that can throw light into our ongoing probe were stored at the WBBSE office and it is unlikely that these documents were stored without the knowledge of the board president. That’s why we decided to search the board’s office and also question its president,” said an agency official, who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, another CBI team conducted search operations at the residence of S.P. Sinha, the erstwhile advisor to WBSSC’s expert committee, who is believed to have played a key role in the recruitment irregularities.

The bank accounts and asset details of Sinha are currently under the scanner of both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel inquiry into the money-trail angle in the scam.

