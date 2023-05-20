A vacation bench has been constituted at the Calcutta High Court to hear the plea of West Bengal government for fast-track hearing of the petition challenging an earlier order by a single-judge bench of the same court for central agency probe into the alleged multi-crore recruitment scam in different municipalities in the state.

The vacation bench of Justice Biswajit Basu and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray will hear the matter on May 22.

Earlier, the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had given go-ahead for a central agency probe inro the municipalities’ recruitment case. The state government had then approached the Supreme Court with a plea for quashing the order by Justice Gangopadhyay. However, the apex court had referred the matter back to the Calcutta High Court.

Thereafter, the state government approached the high court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha with a review petition of Justice Gangopadhyay’s order. However, Justice Sinha upheld the order of Justice Gangopadhyay earlier this week.

The state government then approached the high court’s division bench of Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray with a petition challenging the order of the Justice Sinha. However, on Friday, the division bench too refused to hear the plea on the ground that it was not their subject.

The matter was referred back to the division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hirnamay Bhattacharya. Finally, the division bench led by the Chief Justice constituted the vacation bench for hearing the state government’s plea in the matter.

