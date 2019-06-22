Red Bull Kart 3rd edition from July 12

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) The amateur Go Kart tournament, Red Bull Kart Fight’s third edition will kick-off on July 12 at SMAAASH, a popular sports and entertainment centre.

Red Bull Kart Fight aims to provide amateur racers and racing enthusiasts the chance to experience the pro side of karting and get a competitive but fun experience at the track. It’s an opportunity to earn the chance of witnessing the world’s finest F1 drivers proving their mettle on the challenging Yas Marina Circuit.

The national champion 2019 will win an all-expenses paid trip to the grand finale of this year’s F1 Championship, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019.

Delhi’s Rachit Singhal had emerged as the best racer from among 8000 participants in the second edition of the tournament and talking about his experience, he said: “At Red Bull Kart Fight national finals last year, I was constantly in touch with Mira Erda and a couple of drivers on how I can improve my driving, racing lines and shave off those 10ths of seconds from my time. It was only the cheers from the crowd every time I lapped that made me realise that I, in fact, was leading the race.”

Red Bull Kart Fight 2019 qualifiers will take place from July 12 to October 6 in Mumbai, Delhi along with the one-day qualifiers in Baroda, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru for the 16+ age category leading to the national finals in October.

