Red Hat, Oracle to help organisations boost their digital transformation

Open source solution provider Red Hat and Cloud major Oracle on Tuesday announced a multi-stage alliance to offer customers a greater choice of operating systems to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The organisations will now be able to standardise their cloud operations with Red Hat Enterprise Linux running on OCI, which enables customers to gain a common platform that stretches from their datacenter to the OCI distributed cloud.

“Customers can also easily plan to migrate existing workloads which are currently on Red Hat Enterprise Linux to OCI without many changes in the stack. This collaboration will allow companies to accelerate their digital transformation efforts in a much smoother way,” said P. Saravanan, Vice President, Cloud Engineering, Oracle India.

Customers can also contact both Red Hat and Oracle support to help resolve potential issues, with an expanded transparent, joint support agreement.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux forms the backbone of Red Hat’s hybrid cloud technology portfolio, which includes Red Hat OpenShift.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux is now certified on OCI’s flexible virtual machines that offer from one up to 80 CPU cores in single CPU increments, and from 1GB memory per CPU up to a total of 1024 GB, depending on the processor.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux is initially supported on the most recent OCI virtual machine shapes using AMD, Intel and Arm processors.

“Customer choice, from hardware to cloud provider, is a crucial commitment for Red Hat, whether these organisations are running operations in their own data centers, on multiple public clouds or at the far edge. Our collaboration with Oracle to deliver full support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux on OCI further cements this commitment,” said Ashesh Badani, senior vice president, head of Products, Red Hat.

20230131-200003

