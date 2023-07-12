Rockband Red Hot Chili Peppers and rapper Lauryn Hill will be seen as headliners at the Global Citizen Festival taking place in New York City with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, singer Conan Gray and boy band Stray Kids are also set to perform.

The free, ticketed event – which brings people together through music and activism – will take place on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City on Saturday, September 23.

“The 2023 Global Citizen Festival campaign takes aim at the major issues perpetuating extreme poverty, including the impacts of climate change on the Global South, the inequities affecting women and girls around the world, and the global hunger crisis, and will call on governments to protect and defend advocates everywhere,” a press release read, reports people.com.

The statement continued, “The campaign will unite millions of voices, amplified by the world’s biggest artistes, to demand urgent action from world leaders gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September.”

Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen expressed his determination to drive results through the festival.

“COP27, this year’s G7, the World Bank Spring Meetings and the Paris climate finance summit all failed to deliver tangible results, or disruption of the world’s unjust systems,” he said in the release.

“But complacency can’t win. If we want to see breakthroughs on development and climate change, we need the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and all G7 nations to meet the urgency of the hour. Every single citizen has a vital role to play, and together, we must be laser-focused on driving results and impact in September.”

Last year’s festival performers in NYC included Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MANESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía. Meanwhile, the festival in Accra, Ghana’s iconic Black Star Square saw live performances from Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and TEMS.

