ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Red Hot Chili Peppers stood against ‘hair-metal’ bands

By NewsWire
0
0

Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea says the group were “against the hair-metal scene” in Hollywood.

The ‘Californication’ hitmakers rose up through the Hollywood music scene in the mid-1980s where they focused on the art punk underground, and bassist Flea shared there was a lot of “petty bulls*** at that time”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told Classic Rock magazine: “We were definitely against the hair-metal scene. We were like, ‘F*** them. We’re the underground, art-rock, get-weird east side guys; those guys are just rehashing Aerosmith and KISS’. In retrospect it was all petty bulls***. A lot of those bands were f****** great. Guns N’ Roses was a great band.”

There were also some similarities between Red Hot Chili Peppers – completed by drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist John Frusciante – and their rivals on the Sunset Strip.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis said: “We were a party band, but you have to bring something to the party. Flea was instrumental in saying, ‘We have to be good, we have to write some new s***, we have to have osmething to move these people’.

“We always came fully loaded.”

Meanwhile, Flea admitted there was a level of “arrogance” in their early years as they saw themselves as genuine rock stars.

He added: “We were going hard and being wild.”

Kiedis explained how the band – whose 12th studio album ‘Unlimited Love’ will release on April 1 – didn’t have ambitious beyond the underground scene at that pont.

“It didn’t dawn on us that there was something other than selling out clubs and making people happy and being original.”

20220306-095203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.