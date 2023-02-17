ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIASPORTS

‘Red hot’ Urvashi cheers for recuperating Rishabh Pant, calls him ‘India’s pride’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Urvashi Rautela has called Rishabh Pant “India’s pride” and “asset” after learning about his health.

Urvashi was pictured at Mumbai airport, where she was asked by paparazzi Viral Bhayani about the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment after a car accident a few months ago.

The paparazzi asked her about the cricketer’s post about his recovery, Urvashi, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a fiery red colourd outfit, seemed awkward and asked: “Kaunsi photo?”

She replied: “He is an asset to our country, India’s pride.”

The cameraperson replied that their good wishes are with him.

To which, Urvashi said: “Hamari bhi (Mine as well).” Urvashi opted for a red outfit for her airport look.

After the news of Pant’s accident made headlines, Urvashi had posted a cryptic note: “Praying, love Urvashi Rautela.”

Earlier, Urvashi had taken to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photograph featuring the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital building, where Pant was admitted for treatment.

20230217-171403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sunny Leone exudes mermaid vibes in new post

    Romola Garai on playing ‘Blood Mary’ in historical drama ‘Becoming Elizabeth’

    ‘Super Dancer 4’ contestants leave Raveena ‘mast’ impressed

    Lauren Gottlieb’s been working on ‘fun new projects’