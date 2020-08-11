Red Lake residents asked to evacuate as forest fire rages

Red Lake residents of Ontario were asked to evacuate the municipality after a nearby fire that sparked Monday afternoon quickly grew to about 420 hectares in size.

“All residents must evacuate the Municipality as soon as possible and we ask that you leave this evening if you can,” said a notice posted Monday evening.

“All vulnerable populations are asked to leave the community immediately. If you are unable to leave tonight, we are coordinating air transportation with Emergency Management Ontario (EMO).”

The municipality also mentioned that flights would likely commence Tuesday for those who can’t leave.

“We ask that those still in the community … check in with their friends, family, and neighbours.

“For those travelling by vehicle, please check in at the Ear Falls Municipal office and/or the Dryden Memorial Arena. Beds are available at the Dryden Memorial Arena and we continue to work at securing other locations in Kenora, Ignace, and Fort Frances,” the notice further said.