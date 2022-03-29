INDIA

Red sanders smuggling case: ED attaches property of accused

NewsWire
0
3

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that they have attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 7.54 crore belonging to R. Selvaraj and his family members in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to Red Sanders smuggling case.

The total Proceeds of Crime acquired by the accused in this case is Rs 2.74 crore.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR and charge sheet filed by the Andhra Pradesh Police and Commissionerate of Customs, Chennai.

Selvaraj was also detained under COFEPOSA and had been charged with sections 135, 132 of Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act, Biodiversity Act, and Arms Act.

The ED learnt in the investigation that Selvaraj had been a habitual offender indulging in unlawful activities related to smuggling of red sanders, sandalwood and earned proceeds of crime.

He invested in immovable properties and as paid-up capital, unsecured loans etc in his related company Sanjana Metalware India Pvt Ltd.

“This was done to layer the proceeds of crime and to claim them as untainted assets. Investigation established that the said assets were illegally acquired from the proceeds of crime,” said the ED official.

The ED has attached properties worth Rs 2.74 crore. Present market value of these assets is 7.54 crore. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

20220329-170805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    10 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar (Lead, correcting area)

    Centre forms team to study situation in rain-affected areas of TN

    Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate:...

    Overhauling education system must start from varsity level: K’taka CM