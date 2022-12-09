ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Red Sea Film Fest: Hrithik grooves on ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, gets clicked with Jackie Chan

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan took everyone by surprise after he danced to his popular track ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ from his debut film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai…’ at the ongoing Red Sea Festival in Jeddah.

Looking every inch dapper, he was dressed in a classic black suit with a bow tie. While interacting with his fans and media, Hrithik broke into an impromptu dance. He even taught the host the hook steps ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’. As he began the dance, those seated in the audience erupted into loud cheers.

Later in the festival, Hrithik got a chance to meet martial art star Jackie Chan. The actors posed together for a photograph.

Hrithik was last seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’. He will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ starring Deepika Padukone. In the film, Hrithik plays the role of an Air Force pilot.

