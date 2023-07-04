INDIA

Reddit fixes inaccurate active user counting issue

Social discussion platform Reddit on Tuesday said that it has fixed the issue causing inaccurate active user counting.

The company acknowledged the issue early Tuesday and tweeted, “Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue.”

About half an hour later it posted, “Monitoring: A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results.”

In an update, the platform said, “Resolved: This incident has been resolved.”

Taking to Twitter several users reported the issue.

While one user said, “Reddit is down again that’s my sign to go to bed I guess,” another posted, “Is Reddit down?”

According to online outage monitor website Downdetector, 48 per cent of people had reported problems while using the application, 45 per cent while using the website, and 6 per cent with the server connection.

Last month, amid subreddits’ protest against the company’s new application programming interface (API) pricing changes, the social discussion platform Reddit had faced a brief outage.

The company had fixed the issue which caused problems while loading content.

