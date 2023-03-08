SCI-TECHWORLD

Reddit introduces new ‘separate video feed’ feature

Social discussion forum Reddit has introduced a new feature that splits text and video posts into separate feeds.

The company on Tuesday announced the new feature, mentioning that video content on the platform will be pulled into the “Watch feed” view, while text content will appear in the “Read feed”.

“We have an inspiring and enduring mission to bring community, belonging, and empowerment to the world, so we are doubling down on simplifying Reddit — with user satisfaction and international growth top of mind. This means making Reddit easier to use for everyone,” Pali Bhat, Chief Product Officer of Reddit said.

“By focusing on the core tenets of Reddit, new and existing users coming to Reddit will be greeted by better experiences and options to discover new and interesting content and communities in uncluttered spaces,” he added.

In addition, the company has introduced a “decluttered interface”, making it easier for people to find relevant content and contribute to communities faster.

The social discussion forum said, “coming soon, we’ll introduce our updated web platform to deliver fast and reliable experiences to everyone globally, new updates to our video player to enable redditors to easily engage in conversations while watching, chat enhancements, new storefront updates and more.”

Last month, Reddit announced that users can now search comments within a post on desktop, iOS and Android.

