Reddit to shut its Clubhouse clone ‘Talk’

Social discussion forum Reddit has announced the shut down of its live audio product “Talk” in the coming weeks.

Hosting Reddit Talks will continue to be available until March 21.

“Our original plan was to maintain Talk while we worked on this. Unfortunately, the 3rd party audio vendor we use for Talk is shutting down its service. In other words, the resources required to keep Talk live during this transition increased substantially,” Reddit said in a post.

“We don’t have a timeline to bring Talk or an audio product back in the future, however, we will share any updates when we have them,” it added.

Moreover, the company mentioned that Reddit Talk will be available till March 21 and users can download talks until June 1, but only if talks were hosted after September 22.

Meanwhile, Reddit has introduced a new feature that splits text and video posts into separate feeds.

The company on Tuesday announced the new feature, mentioning that video content on the platform will be pulled into the “Watch feed” view, while text content will appear in the “Read feed”.

In addition, the company has introduced a “decluttered interface”, making it easier for people to find relevant content and contribute to communities faster.

