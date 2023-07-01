INDIA

Reddit users bid farewell to favourite apps with heartfelt posts, memes

NewsWire
0
0

As many popular third-party apps on the social discussion forum Reddit, including the Apollo app, are now shutting down due to the platform’s upcoming paid API (Application Programming Interface), fans are sending them off with heartfelt posts and memes.

“Apollo, one of the best iOS apps period. The official app, a buggy, clumsy mess. I’m about to be on reddit a whole lot less,” a Reddit user wrote in the post with a meme attached.

“The app just stopped working for me. Super sad, so long and thanks for all the Apollo,” another user said.

One more user posted, saying: “Reddit is already less enjoyable. Apollo was Reddit. No other app has the same level of experience. Such a shame. The official app is exceptionally terrible.”

Last month, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to discuss the platform’s controversial API changes, confirming that Reddit is not planning to revive its coming API pricing changes that have caused multiple developers to announce they will be shutting down their apps.

In the session, Huffman criticized Apollo’s developer, Christian Selig, for his “behaviour and communications”, and said he couldn’t imagine Reddit working with him, TechCrunch reported.

Selig was among the first to suggest that Reddit’s new API pricing would prevent Apollo from running, explaining that it would cost him $20 million per year.

2023070132372

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PGTI Golf: Amardeep Malik leads in Delhi-NCR Open

    New medical college inaugurated in Odisha’s Puri

    Varanasi Smart City to try medicine deliveries by drones

    Elon Musk chosen as Time’s person of 2021