As many popular third-party apps on the social discussion forum Reddit, including the Apollo app, are now shutting down due to the platform’s upcoming paid API (Application Programming Interface), fans are sending them off with heartfelt posts and memes.

“Apollo, one of the best iOS apps period. The official app, a buggy, clumsy mess. I’m about to be on reddit a whole lot less,” a Reddit user wrote in the post with a meme attached.

“The app just stopped working for me. Super sad, so long and thanks for all the Apollo,” another user said.

One more user posted, saying: “Reddit is already less enjoyable. Apollo was Reddit. No other app has the same level of experience. Such a shame. The official app is exceptionally terrible.”

Last month, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to discuss the platform’s controversial API changes, confirming that Reddit is not planning to revive its coming API pricing changes that have caused multiple developers to announce they will be shutting down their apps.

In the session, Huffman criticized Apollo’s developer, Christian Selig, for his “behaviour and communications”, and said he couldn’t imagine Reddit working with him, TechCrunch reported.

Selig was among the first to suggest that Reddit’s new API pricing would prevent Apollo from running, explaining that it would cost him $20 million per year.

