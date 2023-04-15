INDIASCI-TECH

Reddit users tricked into paying for AI-generated nude images of woman

As artificial intelligence (AI) comes of age in the ChatGPT era, nude images of an AI-generated woman have tricked social media users into paying to buy those fake images.

Reddit users have been paying for nude images of a fake, AI-generated woman called Claudia.

One such image attracted hundreds of comments, with one user writing “you’re looking very pretty”, with another adding “holy crap, you are beautiful”, reports Independent.

However, some users spotted the fake images too.

A report in Rolling Stone claimed that the account of Claudia was created by two computer science students.

“You could say this whole account is just a test to see if you can fool people with AI pictures,” the creators of Claudia were quoted as saying.

“You could compare it to the vtubers, they create their own characters and play as an entirely different person. We honestly didna¿t think it would get this much traction,” they added.

The Reddit account, where the image of Claudia first appeared, has now introduced verification for its members.

The students who created the fake account claimed that they managed to earn $100 (over Rs 8,100) from the fake images.

On platforms such as Instagram, Reddit, Twitter, and OnlyFans, the AI creators have been asking viewers to pay or subscribe if they want to see more content.

