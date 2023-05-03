SCI-TECHWORLD

Social discussion forum Reddit has rolled out new features to make it easier for Redditors and publishers to share content on and off Reddit for both iOS and Android users.

Earlier, when a user came across a post, conversation, or meme on Reddit, the company did not make it easy to send it to others.

However, the company is now making it easier for Redditors to quickly and easily share Reddit content they love on other social platforms without compromising their Reddit identity.

“On Reddit’s native apps for iOS and Android, you’ll now find — an updated ‘shared link’ preview for text posts that Redditors have shared via messaging services. The appearance of the shared post now includes a visual preview of the content, the subreddit name, and total upvotes and comments,” Reddit said in a blogpost.

With this feature, Redditors get the ability to share content directly from Reddit to Instagram Stories without having to first screenshot or download content.

Moreover, Reddit users get a new custom ‘share sheet’ featuring the Redditor’s most used sharing channels, which appears when the user clicks on the share icon under a post, making it easier to publish without having to leave Reddit.

The company also introduced a one-tap screenshot-sharing experience, allowing users to share content without saving images to their device — meaning they can link back to the content rather than only sending a screenshot.

In addition, Reddit introduced a new toolbox that makes it easier to display Reddit content on their own platforms to make sharing easier for publishers.

“This new toolbox comes with easy-to-use, self-serve tooling and includes features that clearly outline the predictable height of a post or comment, more prominently showcase the community the content is from and display the total tally of upvotes and comments,” Reddit stated.

Publishers can also now add a call to action to join the conversation.

