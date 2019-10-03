Redesigned Google Shopping now lets track prices

San Francisco, Oct 4 (IANS) Google Shopping is getting a major overhaul in the US across both offline and online mobile sites and includes new features, including options to shop from local stores, track prices and find style inspiration through Google Lens.

The new homepage is now more personalised to your specific shopping preferences, and will automatically suggest reordering products you’ve previously bought and recommendations based on your Google activity, The Verge reported on Thursday.

Google’s local delivery service called ‘Google Express’ — which was absorbed into Google Shopping earlier this year — is also a part of Google local delivery service now, which offers a single, unified place to shop.

The idea is that now, you’ll simply search for whatever it is you’re looking for, and then order it from wherever most makes sense, be it online, from a local store or from retailers selling directly through Google, the report added.

