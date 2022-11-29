New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANSlife) ‘Rediscover Goa,’ a week-long celebration of Goa’s immense cultural diversity to enjoy beyond its beaches and glittering nightlife, is launched by Airbnb in cooperation with the Goa Tourism Department.

Cultre, a creative and cultural enterprise that seeks to promote India’s pluralistic cultural heritage through content, products, and experiences has been onboarded as the knowledge partner to help curate the experiences and bring to life all things Goan.

Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager, Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, said: “Goa is a highly sought-after tourism destination, and is one of the key destinations for us at Airbnb. As close partners to Goan communities, we are making conscious efforts to boost unique and immersive experiences in the state. People are increasingly becoming more thoughtful and deliberate about the ways they travel and prefer to make a positive contribution to the local communities. Through Rediscover Goa, we aim to enable such experiences and help travellers discover cultural aspects that are truly reflective of Goa. We are committed to working closely with the local government to support micro-entrepreneurship and help travellers rediscover Goa in its true essence.”

“Goa is a treasure trove of hidden gems and we have been undertaking several initiatives for travellers from across the world to explore the hinterlands of the state. This partnership with Airbnb will support our endeavours in hinterland tourism & homestay tourism. Such initiatives will bring financial independence to the women who are the majority stakeholder in the homestay business and provide benefits to remote communities. We look forward to working together to promote homestay and hinterland tourism in the state,” added Rohan Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa.

The celebration of Goa and its culture aims to highlight how the state’s inherited traditions and cultural legacy form the basis of Goan living even in this day and age. The experiences will not only let one indulge in the many bounties of Goa but also help engage with the vibrant local culture. The existing pockets of lesser-known curiosities that make Goa unique will now be accessible for all enthusiasts to experience.

The curated experiences are brought together by domain experts who call Goa their home and are on a mission to help the world rediscover the true spirit of Goa. With this initiative, Airbnb aims to foster community-driven tourism that encourages travellers to experience Goa’s pristine essence as a local.

The ‘Rediscover Goa’ celebration will take place from December 12-18, and will offer 20+ specially curated unique Airbnb Experiences hosted by local experts highlighting the eclectic culture, rich heritage, musical traditions, culinary delicacies, and thriving landscapes of Goa across the Northern and Southern districts of the state.

