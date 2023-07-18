INDIA

Redmi 12 first impression: Stylish smartphone with a lot of potential

With the smartphone landscape constantly evolving, Redmi has established itself as a brand that combines affordability and cutting-edge technology. Redmi’s latest offering, the Redmi 12, aims to continue this tradition by delivering an impressive package of design, performance, and build.

The Redmi 12 smartphone leaves a strong initial impression with its sleek and modern design. The first thing that catches the eye is the device’s 6.79-inch FHD large display, which stretches almost edge to edge, providing an immersive viewing experience. The bezels are noticeably slim, offering a high screen-to-body ratio that enhances the overall aesthetic appeal.

The glass back design makes the build quality feels sturdy and premium also the device has a comfortable feel in the hand, thanks to its rounded edges and slim profile.

One of the standout features of the Redmi 12 is its vibrant and crisp display. The colours are vivid, and the brightness levels seem adequate for both indoor and outdoor use. Whether you’re browsing the web, watching videos, or playing games, the visuals are sharp and enjoyable.

The Redmi 12 runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13, making the user interface appears clean and intuitive. Navigating through menus and apps feels smooth and responsive, thanks to the device’s octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor and 90Hz refresh rate.

As for the camera system, the Redmi 12 boasts a 50MP AI triple camera with ultra-wide and macro lenses and an 8MP AI selfie camera. Initially, the image quality appears promising, however, we will need further testing to assess the camera’s overall capabilities, such as low-light performance and image stabilisation.

With a weight of around 198 grams and a battery capacity of 5000mAh, the phone is also lightweight and long-lasting. It is also IP53 rated for water and dust protection. The device includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Overall, the Redmi 12 makes a positive first impression. It showcases an attractive design, a vibrant display, and a promising camera system. It’s performance and additional features will need to be explored further to determine its overall value and competitiveness in the smartphone market. A detailed review will soon come your way.

