Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is reportedly working on another Redmi phone with Snapdragon 870 chipset and 120Hz OLED display.

According to Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Redmi phone comes with the model number SM8250 and it is tipped to be launched very soon, at least in the Chinese market before making its way to the Indian stores.

The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display. It will come with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. It will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear.

In addition, the phone is expected to house a 5,000 mah battery with fast charging support up to 67W. The SD 870 chipset will likely get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Redmi recently launched the Redmi 10 Prime in India. The Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs 12,499 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The smartphone houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. There is an 8MP selfie camera.

The phone offers a range of photography features like time lapse, slo-mo, Kaleidoscope mode, Sky Scapping mode, as well as a built-in editor.

