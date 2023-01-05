ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Reena Kapoor gets candid about her interest in gardening, love for pets

TV actress Reena Kapoor, who is currently seen in the show ‘Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se’, shares her interest in gardening and how much she is fond of nature.

The actress also says that she loves pets and wants to keep them at home but because of her busy shooting schedule she can’t keep them at home.

She says: “I adore nature’s beauty and enjoy admiring it. Gardening, including growing flowers and feeding birds, is my favourite pastime. My balcony is a flower garden with a variety of vibrant plants. I have a bird nest on my balcony where the birds come to eat, and I love the sound of their chirping.”

The actress has been part of TV shows such as ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Vishnu Puran’, ‘Jai Ganga Maiya’, and many more.

Apart from gardening, Reena also loves pets as she mentions: “I also enjoy pets and am obsessed with them, but I can’t have them at my house since I go on shoots all the time. However, my husband has an animal farm at his place. I occasionally go to the farm and spend time wandering around nature”.

‘Aashao Ka SaveraDheere Dheere Se’ airs on Star Bharat.

