ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Reena Kapoor on her character transformation in ‘Aashao Ka Savera’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Reena Kapoor, who is shown playing the role of a widow — Bhavna, in the show ‘Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se’, shared how her character is going to change in terms of her looks and traits.

From a simple, soft-spoken and non-glamorous look, she will now be seen in a bold and glamorous avatar.

She said: “My character as Bhavna, started off as a very calm, vulnerable, and soft-spoken character who was required to adhere to patriarchal society’s norms imposed by her family.”

The actress has been part of the TV shows such as ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Vishnu Puran’, ‘Jai Ganga Maiya’, and many more.

Further talking about her on-screen character and how she has been shown to be struggling in the fictional drama, Reena added: “She was also frequently ignored and excluded from family simply because she is a widow, which caused her to change and eventually decide to stand up for herself while adamantly conveying a powerful message to the audience that one needs to be their own hero as your happiness is in your own hands.”

“Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se’ airs on Star Bharat.

20230329-174803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alan Ritchson to be back as Jack Reacher for Season 2...

    Multi-lingual actress Pavithra Lokesh lodges complaint against stalking

    Four comedians come together for ‘Amazon Funnies: Stand Up Shorts’

    Aishwarya Khare all set for a solo trip to Bali on...