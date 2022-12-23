ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Reena Kapoor wants to begin the New Year on a spiritual note

TV actress Reena Kapoor has a new beginning already with the show ‘Aashao Ka Savera..Dheere Dheere’, still hopes to get more promising roles to play and wishes to start her year by connecting more with the Almighty.

She said: “I hope that this year comes to an end on a positive note, and I’m glad that by year’s end, new opportunities have presented themselves. As it stands, I’m now associated with the show ‘Aashao Ka Savera.. Dheere Dheere Se’, which means that I’ll probably be filming on New Year’s Eve. I consider myself to be spiritual, so I’d want to begin the new year with some spiritual pursuits since they help me stay composed and on track.”

The actress has been part of the TV shows such as ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Vishnu Puran’, ‘Jai Ganga Maiya’, and many more.

While revealing her resolution for the coming year, she said: “I not only make them; I also make sure they are carried out. We change automatically as the new year brings many unanticipated events, and I consider myself someone who can adjust to many circumstances.”

“I wish the new year comes with many more opportunities where I get to play more different roles. Talking about the show I would say that the show has a unique concept and is most relatable to many women out there in our society. I hope the audience loves the show and makes it a popular one,” she added.

‘Aashao Ka SaveraaDheere Dheere Se’ airs in Star Bharat.

