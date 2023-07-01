Veteran actresses Moushumi Chatterjee and Reena Roy will be seen in the upcoming episode of the comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The two will share stories from Bollywood’s golden era.

In one of the stories, Reena will be seen sharing that she was infatuated with Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna, and she used to skip her classes to gather with her friends outside his house to catch a glimpse of him.

During a fun banter with host Kapil Sharma, Reena Roy will share how she ended up working with her crush.

The veteran actress will share: “As a child, I had immense love for Rajesh Khanna’s movies, and my infatuation drove me to take some drastic measures. Instead of going to school, I would skip classes to gather with my friends outside his house, hoping to catch a brief glimpse of him.”

She further mentioned: “My obsession went so far as to taking my sister’s piggy bank as well as spending my own pocket money on watching his films. However, fate had its way, and I eventually entered the film industry myself, leading to the incredible opportunity of meeting and working with Rajesh Khanna. Life truly has a remarkable way of fulfilling our deepest desires.”

The upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will air on Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

