ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Reese didn’t know who Robert De Niro was when she first auditioned for him

NewsWire
0
0

Reese Witherspoon has admitted that she was put through her paces by iconic actor Robert De Niro at one of her first-ever auditions.

The Hollywood beauty revealed the details of the intimidating experience as she appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Reese, 46, discussed how she had been sent for an audition for Martin Scorcese’s hit 1991 movie Cape Fear when she was just 14 years old. The Legally Blonde star headed to her appointment to try out for the part when she found herself in front of two of the biggest names in the movie business.

She said, quoted by aMirror.co.uk: “I remember one of the very first auditions I ever had was with Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese for a movie called Cape Fear. I didn’t get it. I’m not in that movie because I got so scared when I walked in the room; I didn’t know who Robert De Niro was, so I was standing outside talking to the receptionist, and she was like, ‘You know he’s the most important actor of our time right?'”

Mirror.co.uk further states that Reese then admitted that she hadn’t been aware who Robert was before that moment, which triggered her to become extremely nervous and forget her lines.

20230206-114603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drake releases seventh studio album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

    Deborah Chow shares her excitement on making the series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

    Nicolas Cage’s first reaction to ‘Unbearable Weight’ pitch was ‘absolute horror’

    R Kelly gets second dose of Covid vaccine