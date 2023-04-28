ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Reeshma Nanaiah will portray Queen Macchlakshmi in ‘KD – The Devil’

Breaking the lingering suspense over the lead actress in Sandalwood’s pan-India offering ‘KD – The Devil’, the makers have finally introduced the leading lady of the film. Reeshma Nanaiah will be seen opposite Dhruva Sarja as Queen Macchlakshmi.

As Reeshma enters KD’s vintage fold, she looks every bit feisty.

The actress has previously been noticed for her work in movies like ‘Ek Love Ya’, ‘Raana’ and ‘Vamaana’.

Talking about her character, Reeshma said: “The best part about Queen Macchlakshmi is her larger-than-life persona. From the poster you know that she is strong-headed, she is feisty, and playing her role was indeed great. It was challenging but thrilling. What was exciting was to also share the frame with action Prince Dhruva Sarja. I am very excited.”

A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, ‘KD – The Devil’ also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sanjay Dutt, and V. Ravichandran.

KVN Productions presents ‘KD-The Devil’ directed by Prem and also produced by Suprith. The pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

