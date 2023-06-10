INDIA

REET paper leak: ED questions Rajasthan minister’s close aide

NewsWire
0
0

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly questioned Banay Singh, a close aide of Rajasthan minister Subhash Garg, on Saturday regarding the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case, sources said.

It is learnt that documents have also been seized from the house of Banay Singh, whom the ED has shifted to Delhi for further questioning.

Banay Singh is the state coordinator of the Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle, whose role had allegedly come under scanner in the paper leak case for recruitment examinations.

The ED had issued notices to 23 people, including those associated with the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), who are being interrogated on the basis of seized documents.

The agency had tweeted on Friday, “The ED carried out search operations at the residential premises of different people at 27 locations in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Dungarpur, Barmer, Sikar and Jalore in Rajasthan on 5.6.2023 under the PMLA, in Senior Teacher Grade II Paper Leak Case and REET Paper Leak Case.”

20230610-214203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meghalaya students stuck in Ukraine, state govt approaches MEA

    TN to try to make mathematics easier for middle school students

    Yogi’s model will be adopted in K’taka if required: Bommai

    Ektaa R Kapoor: OTT and TV complement each other