The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly questioned Banay Singh, a close aide of Rajasthan minister Subhash Garg, on Saturday regarding the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case, sources said.

It is learnt that documents have also been seized from the house of Banay Singh, whom the ED has shifted to Delhi for further questioning.

Banay Singh is the state coordinator of the Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle, whose role had allegedly come under scanner in the paper leak case for recruitment examinations.

The ED had issued notices to 23 people, including those associated with the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), who are being interrogated on the basis of seized documents.

The agency had tweeted on Friday, “The ED carried out search operations at the residential premises of different people at 27 locations in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Dungarpur, Barmer, Sikar and Jalore in Rajasthan on 5.6.2023 under the PMLA, in Senior Teacher Grade II Paper Leak Case and REET Paper Leak Case.”

