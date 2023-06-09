The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to 23 people, including Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Chairman Sanjay Kshrotriya and Member Babulal Katara in the REET paper leak case.

All of them have been called for questioning at the ED headquarters at different times, confirmed sources.

According to the information, the ED is about to complete the inquiry before June 15 in the case.

The team from Delhi has almost completed the investigation of the seized documents so far. After this ED has issued these notices.

In the first phase, the RPSC chairman and member will be questioned on Friday. There is a possibility that the ED may question the RPSC chairman as to what was done by him in the previous paper leak cases.

Babulal Katara would be questioned on his eligibility to become a member. The probe agency suspects that Katara was also involved in the exam held before the senior teacher recruitment paper leak.

However, no agency has yet inquired about Katara’s previous paper leak cases.

