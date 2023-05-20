INDIA

‘Refer to Delhi-model on guarantee schemes’, AAP suggests Siddaramaiah

Karnataka unit Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Prithvi Reddy has written a letter to the new Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar, suggesting them to visit the AAP-ruled Delhi and conduct a study regarding the implementation of guarantees.

In separate letters written on Saturday congratulating the CM and the deputy CM, Reddy mentioned: “The people of Karnataka have rejected the politics of corruption and division. You have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the state with a lot of expectations and aspirations.

“When the AAP introduced revolutionary changes in the areas of electricity, water, youth welfare, women empowerment schemes, and revolutionised education, health, we were asked, ‘How can they be tackled?’

“Today, it is a matter of pride that the AAP model of governance has not only been successfully implemented in Delhi and Punjab, but other states and political parties are emulating it,” Reddy said.

Welfare schemes like free electricity, free bus travel, financial assistance to women and youth unemployment benefits were promised by the Congress ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

“We are happy that this has received immense support from the people of Karnataka. We are ready to share our experiences and knowledge in successfully implementing these projects for the benefit of the people of our state.

“We suggest you to visit Delhi to study the improvements we have made in government schools and hospitals. We request that those reforms must be implemented in Karnataka as well,” Reddy said in the letter.

“AAP will constructively co-operate with the new government in the interest of the people of Karnataka. We will keep a close eye on the government’s steps in implementing all the schemes,” Reddy said.

