A team of senior officials from Tamil Nadu government visited Bengaluru to get apprised about the implementation of Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) and LMS at higher education level and the corresponding progress achieved in the state.

Karnataka LMS is a first-of-its-kind initiative which will enable in class Teaching-Learning process.

Karthikeyan, Principal Secretary, and Lakshmi Commissioner, Department of Higher Education, Tamil Nadu visited here for two days, an official statement by the Higher Education department said on Saturday.

They met P. Pradeep, Commissioner DCTE and Professor B. Thimme Gowda, Vice-Chairperson, State Higher Education Council. Meanwhile, they also appreciated the educational reforms being introduced in the state.

During the visit, they visited Hitech ITI at Peenya and Karnataka Examination Authority also.

“About 2.5 lakh contents developed by government lecturers had been uploaded and made available to students on LMS,” the Karnataka officials told them.

The Tamil Nadu officials also obtained information about digital learning and smart classroom set up.

Besides, they also discussed ways of achieving autonomy, accountability and transparency in higher education.

The Tamil Nadu officials also discussed revamping of ITI syllabus to suit the current industry needs and increase in the number of students seeking admission to Polytechnic.

They were also keen to know about the measures taken here in the state with regard to effective implementation of NEP.

