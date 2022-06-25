New Delhi, June 25 (IANSlife) As a new generation of consumers comes into the legal drinking age, they not only seek something unique to their personalities, but also something that fits into their lifestyle. High-quality beverages are a rage right now, and with cocktails and craft beers quickly growing in popularity, consumers are becoming much more knowledgeable about what they are drinking.

Vineet Sharma, Vice President Marketing-South Asia, AB InBev speaks to IANSlife on a few trends that have opened more avenues and opportunities for the beer sector.

Premiumisation: Premiumisation has been an influential trend in the beverage industry. Premium products have become more alluring, and consumers are likely to treat drinks as something worth spending a little extra on. The influence of millennials continues to the growth in the market, and they prefer sophisticated indulgences and experiences. This growth is fueled by globalization-with established western fads like demand for premium alcohol spreading to new markets.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives: With a keen emphasis on purpose, new-age customers are paying more attention to the environmental repercussions of their purchases. This recent shift in preference has led to brands operating more consciously and considering the beliefs and lifestyles of their patrons. Corona, for example, recently launched a 100% biodegradable and compostable packaging made of barley waste taking its commitment to protect and preserve the environment a step further.

It’s All About Craft: Craft beer has become more than a trend in India; it’s a movement and it’s easy to see why. Craft beer is all about local ingredients and traditional methods, with an emphasis on drinkability and flavour. Craft beer is a great way for brewers to experiment with new flavours and styles and in India, there are plenty of opportunities to experiment with local ingredients like coriander, banana, oranges, etc. The newly launched Seven Rivers beer pays homage to these multiple flavours of India. The craft movement has been spurred by a growing urban population with more disposable income, time for leisure activities, and the consumers’ changing attitudes toward experimentation. We see the craft beer movement continuing to grow in popularity in India-it’s an exciting way for people to get involved with their communities and enjoy some great new flavours!

Mix It Up with Beer: India is a nation of connoisseurs, and they have a deep appreciation for the finer things in life. With evolving consumer palettes, beer has taken on a whole new life as the basis for a whole new type of cocktail-the beer cocktail. Beer cocktails have taken off in popularity in India because they’re an amazing way to combine two of the country’s favourite beverages into one delicious treat. And since India has such an active bar scene, it only makes sense that these drinks would become so popular.

After a two-year hiatus, Corona Sunsets, an aniconic and much-loved festival was back to entertain audiences with a star-studded line-up of artists. Representing a new beginning in the country’s social life culture, a refreshing set of beer cocktails perfect for toasting the summer was introduced. Here’s a recipe using a refreshing Corona that weaves in the tradition of Corona’s iconic lime ritual.

COCKTAIL: CORONA SOUR

A drink that blends in the sweetness of mango and the boldness of a Bourbon, topped off with your classic Corona & lemon juice. This drink brings out the brilliance of old-school flavors like nothing else.

Ingredients:

Corona: 70 Ml.

Bourbon: 40 Ml.

Sucre De Canne: 20 Ml.

Mango Puree: 50 Ml.

Lemon Juice: 20 Ml.

Lemon Slice: To Garnish

Recipe:

Pour the bourbon, sucre de cane, mango puree, and lemon juice into a tin

Shake and strain over ice

Top up with Corona and garnish with a slice of lemon

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20220625-181202