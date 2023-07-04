INDIA

Refugee return priority for his govt, says Syrian prez

NewsWire
0
0

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has stressed that the return of overseas Syrian refugees is a national priority, media reported.

Assad made the remarks on Monday in his meeting with visiting Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to discuss the return of Syrian refugees and bilateral relations.

The Syrian leader highlighted the needs to support the process with early recovery projects that enable the returnees to live a normal life, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is a purely humanitarian and moral issue that should not be politicised in any way, he noted.

For his part, Safadi reviewed the latest efforts exerted by Jordan with respect to the return of Syrian refugees, and the new proposals in this regard in coordination with the Arab League Contact Group and the United Nations.

Safadi stressed Jordan’s support for stability in Syria and his country’s keenness to work with the Syrian government and enhance cooperation between the two countries to support the return of Syrian refugees.

The top Jordanian diplomat underlined that the most realistic and beneficial option is to gradually address the impacts of the Syrian crisis.

2023070333517

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KGMU doctors among top scientists in the world

    Suvendu Adhikari writes to Sitharaman, accuses Bengal govt of diverting funds

    Eastbourne International: Tommy Paul overcomes Wolf in all-American clash to reach...

    No change: Amarinder to remain Punjab CM