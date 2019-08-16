Refugees and newcomers staff Kensington Market café

There’s a café turning heads in Toronto’s Kensington market, it is called Livelihood Café and has a slogan “Toronto Is For Everybody.”

The Livelihood Café, owned and operated by one Parin Kothari is cashing in on the resistance movement to the anti-immigrant or rather anti-refugee/asylum-seekers sentiment

In a media interview, Kothari says: “The slogan is in response to a lot of things happening these days in North America, and a lot of what you see on the news. It’s a lot of anti-immigration rhetoric.”

To fight this rhetoric, the café is registered as a non-profit and has a mission of employing newcomers who comprise about 80 per cent refugees.

All the refugees are from different countries. Opening a refugee-themes sort of a restaurant in a part of Toronto that sees a considerable number of left-leaning liberals is a masterful move that will see great dividends. -CINEWS