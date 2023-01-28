Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced two infrastructure-related projects for the city in the coming months that include refurbishment of 1,400 km of roads under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department and e-scooters for last-mile connectivity.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “We wanted to make the roads of the city beautiful. I have been working on this project for the last several years and got many pilot projects done. Now this project seems to be in full swing. Under this, total 1400 km of Delhi’s (45 feet wide PWD) roads will be refurbished. All the footpaths on these roads, central verges and broken manholes will be repaired.”

He said that the work order will be completed for this project by March 20 and it may start from April 1. He was hopeful that the work will be completed within six months. A massive plantation drive will be carried out on the central verges of the streets as well as empty spaces along side roads.

Kejriwal said further that the Delhi government is also planning to introduce e-scooters.

“A pilot project for the last-mile connectivity will be launched in Dwarka. We have bought a lot of buses but last-mile connectivity remains a big issue. We are bringing e-scooters to strengthen last mile connectivity. We are going to do a pilot project in the area of Dwarka,” the CM said in the briefing.

Delhi government will provide 1500 scooters at 250 locations in Dwarka. There will be an integrated ticket system by which one can take the bus, the Metro and also can hire the e-scooter.

Sharing more details about the project, Kejriwal said that the rider has to drive the e-scooter himself. The rider can pick up the e-scooter from these 250 locations and also drop off at anywhere of these locations. The e-scooters will come with helmets, can be hired by anyone and will be operational for 60 km with one charge, the CM added.

He said that within 4 months of the agreement with the company, 500 scooters will be provided at 100 locations. In the next 4 months, 500 e-scooters will come to the next 100 locations and in the next 4 months, remaining will be provided. In total, 1500 e-scooters will be available at all the 250 locations. These 250 locations will be where there is maximum footfall like mall, Metro, bus stand, hospital, market.

