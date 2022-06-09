HEALTHINDIA

Refuse treatment to abusive, violent patients, proposes NMC

The National Medical Commission, in its draft professional conduct regulations, has proposed doctors may refuse treatment in case of abusive and violent patients or relatives.

The registered medical practitioner (RMP) attending the patient will be fully accountable for his actions, as per the draft regulations.

“The RMP who attends to the patient will be fully accountable for his actions and entitled to the appropriate fees. In case of abusive, unruly, and violent patients or relatives, the RMP can document and report the behaviour and refuse to treat the patient. Such patients should be referred for further treatment elsewhere,” the draft regulationsproposed.

The draft further says that a RMP is free to choose whom he will serve, except in case of a life-threatening emergency. However, it adds that once a case is accepted, the RMP should neither neglect the patient nor withdraw from the case without giving adequate notice to the patient and his family.

The regulation has also proposed that if a change of RMP is needed, for example, the patient needs a procedure done by another RMP, consent should be obtained from the patient themselves or the guardian. The RMP who attends to the patient will be fully accountable for his actions and entitled to the appropriate fees.

It has also specified that the use of alcohol or other intoxicants during duty or off-duty which can affect professional practice will be considered as misconduct.

