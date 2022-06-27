Rege-Jean Page raised the excitement of Bridgerton fans when pictures of him hanging out with his former ‘Bridgerton’ co-star Jonathan Bailey in Italy were circulated on social media.

It started endless speculations about whether or not the actor was making his way back to Netflix’s hugely popular Regency era romance drama from Shondaland.

However, Rene-Jean Page disappointed many fans by adding that he is not returning to the Netflix drama.

In the last few weeks, there were several media outlets, which reported the possible return of the actor who left the show after featuring in its debut season. However, Rege-Jean Page has shut down all the rumours about him reprising his role in ‘Bridgerton’ with his social media post, where he and Jonathan Bailey can be seen hanging out. He captioned his post: “The boys are back in town,” he captioned an Instagram post he shared alongside a photo of himself and his former co-star. “(No, I’m not going back to the show btw—the papers made that one up.)”

The actor was dressed in a stylish blue jacket over matching pants, a black shirt paired with brown sneakers, Page shared that him and Bailey were having fun together in Italy. He wrote, “But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine.”

Rege-Jean Page will be seen next in ‘The Gray Man’, which also stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. He is also set to be a part of the live screen adaptation of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’. Meanwhile, the cast of ‘Bridgerton’ is all set to start filming the fourth season of the drama this summer.

The fourth season will reportedly focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and her quest to find love with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).