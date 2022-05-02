The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its discontent with a Madras High Court order, which declined to entertain former Tamil Nadu Minister S.P. Velumani’s plea seeking a copy of the preliminary report in a corruption case.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said: “I don’t want to use the word but, regime revenge! See your government.. Persons will come and go, governments will continue.”

The bench, also comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said the investigation agencies have to be fair, whichever may the party is in power.

The top court said that it does not agree with the objection of the Tamil Nadu government in connection with providing a report to the former minister. It pointed out this is what happens, when political scores are permitted to be settled in courts and added that the high court was wrong.

Counsel, representing the petitioner, a former Municipal Administration Minister, submitted an FIR was filed against his client only because of a change in the regime.

The bench, however, noted that the inquiry was conducted at the instance of the high court and the report was submitted after that. It said suppose tomorrow an inquiry is ordered and the agency submits a report, and says that it should be kept in sealed cover.

“If the high court accepted the PIL, ordered an inquiry.. a report is submitted, how can the high court say this,” noted the bench.

Counsel for the Tamil Nadu government contended that the high court had kept the inquiry report in a sealed cover.

The top court reserved the order on an appeal filed by Velumani against the high court order, which declined his request for a copy of the preliminary inquiry report.

In November last year,the high court had directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to complete its investigation on the corruption allegations against the former minister and file the final report within 10 weeks.

The court had passed directions on two petitions, one of which was filed by R.S. Bharathi of the ruling DMK.

