ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Regina Cassandra: Feel blessed to see myself in a Khaki uniform

NewsWire
0
0

Regina Cassandra, who is known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, will be next seen in web series “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke” and she is quite excited about portraying a woman IPS officer, Kavya on screen.

Regina says: “Putting rumours to rest, I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’, helmed by Srijit Mukherji. It’s been three months since we shot this crime thriller in four breathtakingly beautiful Indian states that gave it the rawness it needs.”

The 32-year-old actress made her Kannada debut with “Suryakaanti” and her Hindi debut with “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”. She was also seen in “Siva Manasulo Sruthi”, “Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga”, “Kotha Janta”, “Power, Rajathandhiram”, “Subramanyam for Sale”, and many more. She made her web debut with the 2022 series “Rocket Boys”.

On how she feels about playing uniform on-screen, she says: “Wearing the IPS officer’s uniform was a surreal experience for me. This is up there with the most empowering characters I have essayed so far. Officers wear multiple hats and I believe that ‘Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke’ truly captures that. I feel blessed to see myself in a Khaki uniform.”

Produced by Juggernaut and helmed by director Srijit Mukherji, “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke” focuses on the life of a woman IPS officer, Kavya played by Regina. The series will be streaming on ZEE5.

20230103-162003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jubin Nautiyal: Rarely do we get the opportunity to sing for...

    Adaa Khan on the challenges of working in audio show ‘Hello...

    ‘Naachney gaane wali’: Ex-MP Minister calls Kangana Ranaut

    ‘Tere Bin Kya’ reprise version showcases lovable chemistry between ‘Nikamma’ lead...