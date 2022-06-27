Actors Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari and Regina Cassandra will be seen in the upcoming action-packed military drama series ‘Shoorveer’ which will air from July 15.

Manish said: “‘Shoorveer’ is a military drama unlike any seen before, it is an ode to the expansive training our forces undergo to become a shield against threats. For me, playing this part was an overwhelming experience. The journey of living this character has personally been inspiring for me.”

The Hotstar Specials trailer launched Monday showcases the journey of the creation of an elite task force in India as they undergo specialised training to become the nation’s first responder team against national threats.

Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show has been created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘Shoorveer’ also stars Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathania, in pivotal roles.

It takes a close look at the bonds of teammates, and mentors as they face red alerts challenging the nation’s peace and security. Packed with intense scenes of air combat, land operations and intelligence subterfuges, the show presents the emotions and actions behind the heavily cast doors of our national forces.

Talking about the show, its creator, Samar Khan said, “‘Shoorveer’ was visualised with the idea of presenting an intense drama of actions and emotions. The show carries characters that have a strong emotional connection which I feel is a very critical element of our armed forces. It’s been a dream to make a show that brings all the three forces together and with Shoorveer, Disney+ Hotstar gave us that opportunity.”

