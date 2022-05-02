ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Regina Cassandra talks about blurring lines between film industries of India

NewsWire
0
1

Actress Regina Cassandra, who is known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films and the recent Hindi OTT series ‘Rocket Boys’, feels that the audience becoming more open to good content is the driving force behind different regional films going pan-India.

Talking on the subject of the cultural integration of South and Hindi cinema, the actress said, “It is an exciting time to be an actor! I feel the primary reason behind the lines between regional and mainstream cinema blurring is that the audience has become more receptive.”

For her, who has worked across different industries, it’s an experience in itsef to witness this integration and bridging of gaps, “They are more eager to watch new content, new actors, and new storylines. I have been juggling multiple industries for a while now, but watching an integration like this is incredible!”

Meanwhile, the actress has a packed calendar for the year with releases lined up in Hindi and South. She has OTT series ‘Hawks’, Raj & DK’s ‘Farzi’ with Shahid Kapoor and ‘Fingerprint S2’ in the pipeline.

20220502-191207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kanika Dhillon up on why grey characters fascinate her

    ‘Pushpa’ completes censor formalities for release

    Urmila Matondkar all set to appear on ‘Dance Deewane’

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Everything you need to know