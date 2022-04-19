Hollywood is working hard to embrace inclusivity and this is evident in the stories, the casting and the kind of talent being scouted in all aspects of filmmaking. Actress Regina Hall, who recently hosted the 94th Academy Award along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer spoke about this wave of inclusivity and expressed her concerns about it. What worried her about this trend is that people in Hollywood take these changes for granted.

The actress shared her views on the trend of growing inclusivity in Hollywood and said, “When it comes to representation and change of attitude, there has been a change. But you know, sometimes because people think change exists naturally, they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re done’ and stop working towards the goal. However, I think there will always be room for change and inclusivity and it has to be an ongoing process.”

She offers an example from her own recent project and said, “Look at what Mariama Diallo (writer-director) did with her debut feature film, Master. I loved what she did in terms of telling the story with three women, and touched upon the issue of race, gender and its effect with academia as a backdrop. Having a film like that is evidence of change.”

The movie which blends horror, oppression and racism stars Amber Grey and Zoe Renee in addition to Regina Hall. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022 and later was released digitally on a streaming platform.

Hall adds to her point and says that there are several facets of racism that remain untouched even now, because of which it is important that inclusivity and openness remain “a work in progress”.

The ‘Support the Girls’ star elaborated her point and said, “There are so many ways to explore the story. If we take it outside of race, (then we can) explore what it feels like to be an outsider, or what it feels to be different and sometimes treated harsher than others because of that difference. And defining what we believe is important for success. Also, (the question) how much of that racism do we accept as normal? And how have we normalised this kind of treatment and behaviour in certain institutions, with lack of diversity. I really enjoy the exploration of these ideas.”

Regina Hall has been a part of Hollywood since 1997. She is best known for her roles in movies like, ‘Grandfathered’, ‘Scary Movie 4’, ‘Girl Trip’, ‘Vacation’ and ‘Support the Girls’.