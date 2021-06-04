This summer, Brampton Recreation will offer in-person and virtual summer camps from July 5 to September 3. Registration begins Monday, June 7, at 6 am for Brampton residents.

Nine Brampton Recreation Centres will host in-person summer camps for children and youth. These camps include activities such as games, sports, crafts and more, from Monday to Friday from 8:45 am to 5:15 pm and a shortened week of August 2.

In-person summer camps are permitted by the province at this time. Brampton is implementing enhanced protocols to ensure the health and safety of participants and staff with guidance from Peel Public Health, spokesperson Christine Sharma said. Participants are required to wear facemasks indoors at all times, and outdoors when physical distancing is not possible. Campers will be divided into cohorts that will not interact with one another. Enhanced cleaning procedures, daily screening, and more will be in place.

Fees vary. Call 311 or visit www.brampton.ca/reccamps to register.

For the second year in a row, children and youth in Brampton can also register for virtual summer camps. Camps take place from Monday to Friday for 1.5 hours per day, with the start time varying by program. All programs are led by trained Brampton Recreation instructors via WebEx.

The fee to attend a weekly virtual camp is $75, which includes a non-refundable $25 material kit. Virtual camps come with a material kit that must be picked up prior to the camp start date. An instruction email is provided to participants with details regarding pick-up locations and times.

The deadline to register for a virtual camp is the Friday before camp begins. Call 311 or visit www.brampton.ca/reccamps to register.