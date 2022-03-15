It’s not too late to register for the City of Toronto’s CaféTO program. Local restaurant and bar operators interested in expanding their outdoor dining space into the curb lane and onto sidewalks for the 2022 season can register and apply for permits online at www.toronto.ca/CafeTO. The deadline for businesses interested in a temporary curb lane café is quickly approaching. Registration closes on Saturday, April 2 at 11:59 p.m.

The CaféTO program began in 2020 to help bar and restaurant operators during the pandemic by providing safe, outdoor dining areas in the public right-of-way. The popular program was well received by businesses and patrons and contributed to the energy and vibrancy of Toronto.

All participants are encouraged to apply early for curb lane cafés to avoid missing the deadline due to incomplete or invalid documentation. Applications received after the deadline may not be able to be accommodated or could result in delayed installation until later in the summer.

Once applications are received, City staff will create traffic management plans to safely close curb lanes and develop a balanced approach to curb lane use to support all businesses, including loading zones, garbage/recycling pickup zones, bike parking, etc.

A new streamlined, online permit application process means businesses need only apply once for year-round expanded sidewalk cafés. Businesses can now submit application documents and complete payment in one convenient online system.

A permanent sidewalk café permit will provide benefits to businesses, including a one-time permit application that can be renewed through the annual business licence process and greater confidence when considering investments in café furnishings.

New for 2022, café operators are eligible for a matching grant of up to $7,500 to cover 50 per cent of the cost of eligible property or site improvements related to curb lane café installations, sidewalk cafés or patios on private property, through the CaféTO Property Improvement Program: www.toronto.ca/business-economy/business-operation-growth/business-incentives/cafeto-property-improvement-program/.

CaféTO also supports restaurant and bar operators to expand outdoor dining opportunities on private property. The City has enacted temporary use Zoning Bylaws to permit larger outdoor patios than would otherwise be permitted and to allow outdoor patios in parking lots.

Details about CaféTO, including guidebooks and how to register, are available at www.toronto.ca/CafeTO.