Registration of dogs in Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has started and people are getting their dogs registered sitting online. It has been made mandatory to upload the vaccination card of dogs, in lack of which registrations of about 400 dogs were cancelled.

So far, about 3,000 registrations have been done, of which more than 50 per cent are dogs which are considered to be of dangerous breed. As per the trend, people are preferring to keep canines of breeds like Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, German Shepherd.

There are more than 20,000 dogs Ghaziabad while a total of 70 breeds of dogs are being reared in the city.

After the incident of Pitbull dog in Ghaziabad, the administration has become very strict and people have been appealed to get their pet dogs registered. So far only 22 dogs of Pitbull breed have been registered.

The corporation showed strictness after which 600 dogs have been registered in seven days.

Registered dogs include exotic and violent breeds like Pitbull, Rottweiler, Boxer, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Bullmastiff. However, at number one is Labrador, which is considered to be the quietest breed with 793 dogs getting registered. Registrations of other similar breeds like Pomeranian, Pug, Poodle, Lhasa dogs were in small numbers.

The registered dogs are 13 of Bull Terrier breed, nine of Bulldog, 10 of Bullmastiff, 13 of Dalmatian, 10 of Great Dane, 10 of Mastiff, 16 of St. Bernard, one from Tibetan Mastiff and eight of Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

According to the Veterinary and Welfare Officer of the Municipal Corporation, the practice of rearing aggresive breeds of dogs has increased in the city. It is being considered to make training mandatory for such dogs so that they can be kept under control.

