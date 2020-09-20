Regular, online classes choice as schools reopen in Andhra Monday

Amaravati, Sep 20 (IANS) School students in Andhra Pradesh have the choice to attend classes in person or online from Monday, as the state government has allowed schools to reopen for students from ninth standard to 12th standard.

“Schools will reopen starting Monday, students from 9th to 12th standards may attend regular classes according to their wish or connect online,” said an official.

As part of Unlock 4.0, the Central government gave permission for schools to start classes from Monday for classes ninth and above.

Though the students are allowed to take a call on attending the classes in person or listen to them online, their decision should be endorsed by their parents or guardians in writing.

Meanwhile, students, teachers and schools have been instructed to adhere to all the Coronavirus guidelines for operation in a safe environment.

–IANS

sth/rs